Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 47,990, silver at Rs 64,800 per kg

For the unversed, the yellow metal rate differs due to its making charges, state taxes, and excise duty throughout the country.

The rate of 10 grams of gold is Rs 47,990 today, 10 November, after a decline of Rs 40 as compared to yesterday’s purchasing price which was Rs 48,030. While the rate of silver witnessed no change from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 64,800 per kg.

For the unversed, the yellow metal rate differs due to its making charges, state taxes, and excise duty throughout the country.

Below is the price of gold in top Indian cities, find them all here:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,150 today while in Mumbai, for the same quantity, the metal is being purchased at Rs 46,990. In Kolkata,10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,450. While in Chennai, the much-in-demand yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 45,270 for 10 grams.

According to Good Returns, in the national capital, 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 51,400. Whereas in Mumbai, the metal is available to buy at Rs 47,990 for the same quantity. The rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Chennai is 49,390. While in Kolkata, the precious yellow metal can be purchased at Rs 50,150 for the same quantity.

In Patna and Nashik, the trading price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,520 and the purchasing price of 22-carat gold in these two cities stands at Rs 46,280.

In Mangalore, as per recent data, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 45,000. While for 24-carat gold, the same quantity is being sold for Rs 49,100.

The fresh updates from Mysore confirm that 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,100 and the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,000. In Chandigarh, the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,500.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures rates increased to Rs 48,299.00 by 0.59 percent while silver futures shot up to Rs 64,620.00, a decrease of 0.40 percent.