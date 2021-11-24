Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 47,980, silver trades at Rs 62,700 per kg

As per the recent Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures rose by 0.33 percent to Rs 47,592.00 and silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.26 percent to Rs 62,671.00

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold touches Rs 47,980 today, 24 November, in India after witnessing a fall of Rs 10 as compared to yesterday’s purchasing price Rs 47,990. Meanwhile, the rate of silver reached Rs 62,700 per kilo, falling by Rs 1,300 when compared to yesterday’s selling price of Rs 64,000.

The yellow metal’s rate fluctuates every day due to its making charges, state taxes and excise duties that takes place throughout the country.

Here is the updated gold price in major Indian cities for today:

In the national capital, New Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 47,190 and Rs 46,980, respectively. Whereas, in Chennai, for the same quantity of 22-carat gold, it is being sold at Rs 45,330. However, in Kolkata, the much-in-demand yellow metal has touched Rs 48,190.

Coming to the 24-carat gold, the rate of 10 grams in Mumbai and New Delhi is Rs 47,980 and Rs 51,490, respectively, according to the Good Returns website. While for the same quantity in Chennai, the precious metal is being purchased at Rs 49,450 and in Kolkata, the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 50,690.

Looking into other cities like Mangalore and Nashik, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,040 and Rs 46,310. Additionally, for the same amount, 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,140 and Rs 49,580 respectively.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,140 in both the cities. Furthermore, the worth of 22-carat gold in both these popular cities are Rs 45,040.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently being traded at Rs 46,980 and Rs 45,790. Moreover, the procuring price of 24-carat gold in both these places are Rs 47,980 and Rs 48,690 respectively today. In Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat is being traded at Rs 47,190 while for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 49,490.

