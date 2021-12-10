Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 47,840; silver falls to Rs 60,700 per kg

Value of silver futures fell by 0.01 percent to Rs 60,790 while gold futures witnessed a rise by 0.12 percent to Rs 48,012, according to Multi Commodity Exchange data

The purchasing value of 24-carat gold, today, 10 December, was at Rs 47,840 for 10 grams, with no change from yesterday’s rate. Silver prices witnessed a fall of Rs 900 from yesterday’s price of Rs 61,700, to reach Rs 60,700 for one kilo.

The markets in different cities witness a daily change in gold prices due to factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

Here are the updated gold price in major cities today, 10 December:

In the national capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,100 while in Mumbai it is being sold at Rs 46,840. In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat of yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,100 as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai, it is being purchased at Rs 45,140 for the same quantity.

If we look at the value of 24-carat gold, in New Delhi, 10 grams is priced at Rs 51,390, while in Mumbai the same quantity is purchased at Rs 47,840. In Kolkata, 10 grams of 24-carat of gold is being purchased at Rs 49,800 and in Chennai, 10-grams of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 49,040.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 44,950 whereas, the value of 24-carat of gold in both the southern cities is Rs 49,040.

In Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,880 while in Jaipur, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 47,300. The value of 24-carat gold today is Rs 49,070 for 10 grams in Ahmedabad and Rs 49,400 in Jaipur for the same quantity.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, the value of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,700 in both the northern cities for 10 grams. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold of the same quantity is being sold at Rs 48,600.

In Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat of the yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 46,280, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,550.

In Coimbatore, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,140 for 10 grams while the same quantity of 24-carat cold is being traded at Rs 49,040.

Recent data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that silver futures value fell by 0.01 percent to Rs 60,790 while gold futures witnessed a rise by 0.12 percent to Rs 48,012.