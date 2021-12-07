Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 47,510; silver falls to Rs 61,200 per kg

Gold futures witnessed a fall of 0.17 percent to Rs 47,832 and silver futures' value declined by 0.14 percent to Rs 61,186, according to Multi Commodity Exchange data

The selling price of 24-carat gold today, 7 December stands at Rs 47,510, witnessing neither a rise nor a decline from yesterday’s trading value. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 61,200, declining by Rs 300 when compared to yesterday’s price which was Rs 61,500.

Every day across different cities, the price of gold differs due to factors including making charges, state taxes and excise duty.

Here is a list of gold price today from major Indian cities:

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai, is currently being sold at Rs 46,910 and Rs 46,510. Similarly, the trading price of the precious yellow metal in Kolkata is Rs 47,100 and, in Chennai, the much in demand metal is sold at Rs 45,000.

If we look at the 24-carat gold prices, then as per the Good Returns website, 10 grams in Mumbai is being traded at Rs 47,510. In the national capital, the value of the same quantity of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,170. Similarly, in Chennai the price of the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 49,100 and in Kolkata, the worth of the yellow metal is currently being purchased at Rs 49,800.

Looking at the cities of Nashik and Mysore, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold touched Rs 46,090 and Rs 44,760. However, for the same quantity 24 carat gold, is being traded at Rs 49,320, and Rs 48,830 respectively. Additionally, in Surat, the obtaining price of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,220, while for the same quantity, the selling price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,800.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,000 while in Lucknow, the vending price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,610. Coming to 24-carat gold, the purchasing price, for the same quantity, in both the cities stands at Rs 49,200 and Rs 48,510 respectively.

