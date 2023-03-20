Ten grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 540 to reach Rs 59,780 today, 20 March, in India. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 71,800, Rs 300 below yesterday’s rate. The price of gold changes every day because of many factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the website of Good Returns, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 54,800. The same amount of 22-carat purity costs Rs 54,950 in New Delhi and Rs 55,600 in Chennai. In case of 24-carat gold rate, 10 grams of it in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 59,780. The same quantity of 24-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 59,930 in the national capital and Rs 60,650 in Chennai.

In Hyderabad, Pune and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,800. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 59,780 in the above places.

In Bhubaneshwar and Visakhapatnam, `0 grams of 22-carat is being sold for Rs 54,800. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 59,780 in the cities.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of the 22-carat valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 54,950. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 59,930 in the two cities. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,850. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 59,830 in the above cities.

According to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April 2023, rose 0.05 per cent to stand at Rs 59,410. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May this year, dropped 0.20 per cent to trade at Rs 68,365.

