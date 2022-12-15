Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 54,530; silver at Rs 69,300 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,530 today, 15 December in India after a fall of Rs 350. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 69,300 in the country. The price of the precious yellow metal changes daily due to factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being procured at Rs 49,990. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 50,140 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,000.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being obtained at Rs 54,530. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 55,640 in Chennai and Rs 54,670 in the national capital.

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,140 and Rs 50,040, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 54,670 in Chandigarh and Rs 54,580 in Surat.

In Hyderabad, Pune, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 49,990. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities is priced at Rs 54,530.

In Bengaluru, Patna, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,040. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,580 in all the above cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, dropped 0.68 percent to Rs 54,300.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, tumbled 2.18 percent to Rs 67,792.00.

