Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 51,710; silver at Rs 59,800 per kilo

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures decreased by 0.93 percent to Rs 50,195.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July 2022 slid 1.34 percent and settled at Rs 59,500.00.

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 15 June stands at Rs 51,710 after a fall of Rs 1,050 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 59,800, falling a staggering Rs 1,700 from yesterday’s value of Rs 61,500.

The rate of the yellow metal varies every day owing to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Wednesday, 15 June:

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,400. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,550, according to the Good Returns website.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 51,710. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,880 in Chennai.

In Jaipur and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,580 and Rs 47,480, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,900 in Jaipur and Rs 51,790 in Ahmedabad.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,400. Likewise, in Vishakhapatnam, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,400. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,710 in all the above areas.

In Surat and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,480 and Rs 47,450, respectively. In Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,790, while in Patna it is Rs 51,780.

In Coimbatore and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,550 and Rs 47,580. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,880 in Coimbatore and Rs 51,900 in Chandigarh.

