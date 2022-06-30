Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 51,000; silver at Rs 59,400 per kilo

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, rose by 0.02 percent to Rs 50,739

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 30 June, stands at Rs 51,000 after a fall of Rs 980 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 59,400, after a drop of Rs 600.

The price of the valuable metal changes daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Thursday, 30 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi is being sold at Rs 46,750. In Chennai, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 46,830.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 51,000. In Chennai and New Delhi, the same quantity is valued at Rs 51,090 and Rs 51,050, respectively.

In Chandigarh and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,900 and Rs 46,770, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,150 in Chandigarh and Rs 51,020 in Mysore.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,750. In Bengaluru, the same amount is being acquired at Rs 46,770. In Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, and Vijayawada, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 46,750. Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Kerala and Vijayawada is being retailed at Rs 51,000. In Bengaluru, it is being sold at Rs 51,020.

In Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,780 and Rs 46,900, respectively. In Vadodara, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,030, while in Jaipur it is valued at Rs 51,150.

In Patna and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,780. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,030 in both cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, rose by 0.02 percent to Rs 50,739.00. Silver futures witnessed a drop of 0.08 percent and settled at Rs 59,743.00.

