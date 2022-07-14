Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,950; silver at Rs 56,400 per kilo

The price of the yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes

In India, the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 14 July, stands at Rs 50,950 after a fall of Rs 104 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 56,400, after a staggering decline of Rs 6,100 from yesterday’s rate.

The price of the yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Thursday, 14 July:

In Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,700. Whereas in Chennai, the same quantity of the prized yellow metal is being traded at Rs 46,600, as per the Good Returns website.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 50,950. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 50,840 in Chennai.

In Jaipur and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,840 and Rs 46,770, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,090 in Jaipur and Rs 51,040 in Vadodara.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,700, while in Bengaluru, the same amount is being acquired at Rs 46,740. In Mysore and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 46,740. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala and Hyderabad is valued at Rs 50,950. In Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,000.

In Madurai and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,600 and Rs 46,770, respectively. In Madurai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,840, while in Nagpur it is Rs 51,040.

In Pune and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,770 and Rs 46,840. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,040 in Pune and Rs 51,090 in Chandigarh.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures which are set to mature on 5 August, slumped 0.15 percent to Rs 50,725.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September, also fell by 0.32 percent and settled at Rs 56,947.00.

