Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,560; silver at Rs 56,400 per kilogram

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,560 today, 20 October, after a fall of Rs 220. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 56,400, witnessing no change from yesterday’s price. The rate of the precious yellow metal changes daily, due to factors including excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being retailed at Rs 46,350. The same amount of yellow metal is priced at Rs 46,500 in New Delhi and Rs 47,000 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 50,560. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded in Chennai at Rs 51,270. In New Delhi, it is valued at Rs 50,730.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 46,400 and Rs 46,500, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,620 in Ahmedabad and Rs 50,730 in Jaipur.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,350. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Mangalore, the valuable metal can be purchased at Rs 46,400. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad, costs Rs 50,560. In Surat, Mangalore, and Bengaluru, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,620.

In Madurai and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,000 and Rs 46,380, respectively. In Madurai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,270, and in Nashik, it is priced at Rs 50,590.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,500 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 50,730 in both cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data states that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – rose 0.12 percent to Rs 50,259.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, jumped 0.22 percent to Rs 56,140.00.

