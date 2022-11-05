Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,280; silver at Rs 60,000 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,280, in India today, 5 November. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 60,000 with no change in its price. The rate of the precious metal changes daily, due to factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 46,090. The same amount of valuable metal is being traded at Rs 47,160 in Chennai and Rs 46,240 in New Delhi.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 50,280. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 50,430 in New Delhi and Rs 50,450 in Chennai.

In Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,240 and Rs 47,160, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 50,430 in Jaipur and Rs 50,450 in Madurai.

In Vijayawada, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,090. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Surat, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 46,140. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam is priced at Rs 50,280. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Surat, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,330.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,120 and Rs 46,140, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 50,310 in Pune, while in Ahmedabad, it is being sold at Rs 50,330.

In Patna and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,120 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 50,310 in both cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, jumped 1.39 percent to Rs 50,880.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, surged 3.72 percent to Rs 60,495.00.

