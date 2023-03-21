Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat drops to Rs 59,780; silver at Rs 72,000 per kilo

Gold prices witnessed a fall today, 21 March, in India. Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 59,780, a drop by Rs 540 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 72,000, a fall by Rs 100 from yesterday. The gold prices see change every day because of various factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to Good Returns site, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata costs Rs 54,800. The same amount of 22-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 54,950 in New Delhi and Rs 55,800 in Chennai.

For 24-carat gold rate, 10 grams of it in Mumbai and Kolkata is being retailed at Rs 59,780. The same quantity of 24-carat purity sells at Rs 59,930 in the national capital and Rs 60,870 in Chennai.

In Hyderabad, Pune and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 54,800. The same quantity of 24-carat precious metal is being procured at Rs 59,780 in the above places. In Bhubaneshwar and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat is priced at Rs 54,800. The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at a price of Rs 59,780 in these cities.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of the 22-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 54,950. The same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 59,930 in the two cities. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 54,850. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal costs Rs 59,830 in the above cities.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures, which will mature on 5 April 2023, increased by 0.30 per cent to stand at Rs 59,683. Silver futures, scheduled to mature on 5 May this year, rose by 0.38 per cent to trade at Rs 69,103.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.