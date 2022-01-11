Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat at Rs 48,610; silver reaches Rs 60,400 per kilo

At the same time, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and New Delhi is being purchased at Rs 46,610 and Rs 46,760 respectively, according to Good Returns data

The acquiring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 11 January, stood at Rs 48,610 in India, after witnessing no change in its rate as compared to yesterday’s selling price. On the other hand, silver is being procured at Rs 60,400 per kilo, observing a fall of Rs 300 in its rate from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 60,700.

In the country, the price of the much-in-demand metal varies daily due to factors including excise duty, state taxes and making charges. Here is a list of few Indian cities and their gold rates on 11 January:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and New Delhi is being purchased at Rs 46,610 and Rs 46,760, as per the Good Returns website. While in Chennai and Kolkata, the much-in-demand yellow metal is being traded at Rs 44,720 and Rs 46,860, respectively.

As for the 24-carat gold price, 10 grams of the precious metal in the financial capital and national capital is being sold at Rs 48,610 and Rs 51,010 today. In Chennai and Kolkata, the selling price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,560 and Rs 49,010.

Looking at other metro cities, including Patna and Nagpur, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is currently being purchased at Rs 48,350 and Rs 48,610. Whereas, for the same amount of 22-carat purity in both the cities, customers will purchase it at Rs 45,850 and Rs 46,610.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 24-carat of gold is being vended for 10 grams at Rs 48,550 and for the same amount, 22-carat of purity is procured at Rs 44,500. In Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 44,500 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,550.

The recent data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) show that gold futures prices fell by 0.08 percent and touched Rs 47,416.00. Whereas, silver futures also observed a decline of 0.02 percent, reaching Rs 60,529.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.