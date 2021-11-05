Gold price today: 10 gms of 24-carat gold priced at Rs 47,410, silver at Rs 62,500 per kg; check rates in your city

In New Delhi, 22-carat gold is being sold at the price of Rs 46,700 for 10 grams, while in Mumbai this morning, the same quantity is being traded at Rs 46,410.

The price of gold remains at Rs 47,410 for 10 grams today, 5 November, same as yesterday’s purchasing price, meaning that the value of gold has seen neither a decline nor decline. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 62,500 per kg, witnessing an increase of Rs 100 from its previous rate.

The rate of gold varies across the country due to its state taxes, excise duty and making charges.

Here is the rate of gold in top cities of India today:

In New Delhi, 22-carat gold is being sold at the price of Rs 46,700 for 10 grams, while in Mumbai this morning, the same quantity is being traded at Rs 46,410. In Chennai, the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 44,470 for the equivalent quantity and in the city of Kolkata for 10 grams, the 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,850.

As per the Good Returns website, 24-carat gold in New Delhi is being sold at Rs 50,900 for 10 grams while in Mumbai, it is being traded at Rs 47,410 for the same amount.

Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,500 in Chennai. However, for the same quantity in Kolkata, the yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 50,550.

Meanwhile, in Bangalore and Kerala, the trading price of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,600 for 10 grams in both the places. Furthermore, the rate of 22-carat gold in these two places is also the same at Rs 44,550.

According to the recent figures available, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad is being sold at Rs 44,550. While, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,600. However, recent updates from Jaipur shows that 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,510 and 22-carat gold sold at Rs 47,710. In Chandigarh, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,510.

Gold futures prices rose by 1.21 percent to Rs 47,571.00 while silver futures shot up to Rs 64,224.00, rising by 2.82 percent, as per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data.

Investors, stockholders as well as customers, are interested in the purchase of gold for future endeavours. The yellow metal has been a perfect hedge against inflation when compared to other metals.