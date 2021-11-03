Gold price today: 10 gms of 24-carat gold being sold at Rs 47,850; silver at Rs 64,700 per kg

In New Delhi, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,950 for 10 grams, while in Mumbai today, the equivalent quantity is priced at Rs 46,850.

The gold price today, 3 November, touched Rs 47,850, rising by Rs 110 from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 47,740. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 64,700 per kg, witnessing a rise of Rs 300 from yesterday’s price of Rs 64,400 per kg.

The yellow metal price varies due to its making charges, state taxes and excise duty across the country.

Below is the gold rate in top cities of the country:

In New Delhi, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,950 for 10 grams, while in Mumbai today, the equivalent quantity is priced at Rs 46,850. In Chennai, the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 45,080 and in the city of Kolkata, 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,300 for 10 grams.

According to the Good Returns website, in New Delhi, the cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,200 while in Mumbai, it is being traded at Rs 47,850. Talking about Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,180. In Kolkata, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 50,100.

Meanwhile, in Kerala and Bangalore, the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,870 for 10 grams in both the places. Moreover, the rate of 22-carat gold in these two places are also being traded at the same price of Rs 44,800.

Moving on to Hyderabad, according to the recent data, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 44,800, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,870. However, data from Ahmedabad shows that 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,980 and 22-carat gold sold at Rs 45,880. In Chandigarh, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,500.

As per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures prices fell by 0.61 percent to Rs 47,612.00 while silver futures declined to Rs 63,213.00, falling by 2.44 percent.

For future endeavours, customers, investors as well as stockholders are showing interest in the purchase of gold as an important investment. Gold has been a perfect hedge against inflation when compared to other metals for a long time.