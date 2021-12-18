Gold price today: 10 gms of 24-carat at Rs 48,720, silver at Rs 62,200 per kg; check rates in your city

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,850, as per the Good Returns website.

The selling value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country remained at Rs 48,720 today, 18 December, witnessing no change as compared to yesterday’s purchasing price. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 62,200 per kg, a decline of Rs 100 from yesterday’s trading price of Rs 62,300 for the same quantity.

Across the country, the gold rates fluctuate due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes.

Below is the list of top cities and their gold rates on 18 December.

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,850, as per the Good Returns website. Meanwhile, for the same quantity in Mumbai, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,720. In Chennai and Kolkata, the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 45,940 and Rs 47,950 for 10 grams.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is being traded at Rs 48,720, and Rs 52,200, respectively. Talking about Kolkata the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,650, and in Chennai city, it is being sold at Rs 50,120.

Meanwhile, in Coimbatore and Lucknow, the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,120 and Rs 49,500, respectively for 10 grams. Additionally, the price of 22-carat gold in these cities is Rs 45,940 and Rs 46,600 respectively.

Moreover, a look at other cities shows that 22-carat gold in Bangalore is being sold at Rs 45,700 and 24-carat of the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 49,850

While in Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,850 and 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,700.

In Kerala, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,850 today while for the same quantity, the acquiring rate of 22-carat of the yellow metal is Rs 45,700. In Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,200.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the gold futures price declined to Rs 48,603.00, after falling by 0.09 percent. However, silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.02 percent, declining to Rs 62,165