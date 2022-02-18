Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat valued at Rs 49,970; silver priced at Rs 63,400 per kilo
In Pune, Vadodara and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 45,760, today
In India, the trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is currently at Rs 49,970 today, 18 February, after witnessing a fall of Rs 430 from yesterday’s selling rate of Rs 50,400. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 63,400, observing a rise of Rs 400 from previous day’s procuring rate of Rs 63,000.
The value of the much in demand metal varies daily owing to factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Here are the recent gold charges from few Indian cities on 18 February:
According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 45,800. In Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,100.
If we look at the 24-carat purity rates in major cities, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 49,970. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,380 in Chennai today.
In the regions of Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,800. Furthermore, in Mysore, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, 22-carat purity of the same quantity is being procured at Rs 45,800 as well. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,970 in all these regions.
Coming to Pune, Vadodara and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 45,760, today. Similarly, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is bought and sold at Rs 49,900.
In Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,850 and Rs 45,740, respectively. Furthermore, 24-carat purity of the same quantity is priced at Rs 50,130 and Rs 49,930 in both the northern cities.
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) website reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, decreased by 0.36 percent to Rs 50,210.00. Silver futures also slid 0.04 percent to settle at Rs 63,833.00.
