Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat valued at Rs 49,640; silver costs 63,200 per kilo

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 28 January in India is valued at Rs 49,640. The price saw a decline of Rs 190 from yesterday’s purchasing rate of Rs 49,830. The purchasing rate of silver today is Rs 63,200 for one kilo. The price of silver decreased by Rs 1000 from yesterday’s price.

Various factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges lead to a change in the daily value of gold in India. Given below is the gold price in major cities for today:

10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,500 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, 22-carat gold is being traded for Rs 45,740 only, as per the Good Returns website.

Coming to the price of 24-carat gold, in Delhi the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 49,650. In Mumbai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,640 whereas in Chennai, the precious metal’s purchasing price is Rs 49,900. In Kolkata, 10-grams of 24-carat gold can be brought for Rs 48,200.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,500 while the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 49,640 in the above-mentioned cities.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, the value of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,500. For 24-carat purity, the value of 10 grams in Ahmedabad is Rs 49,630 whereas in Jaipur, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,000.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 46,200 while the same amount of 24-carat is being vended at Rs 49,200 in both the above cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data show that gold futures, which is set to mature on 4 February this year, fell by 1.92 percent to Rs 47,914. Silver futures that is set to mature on 4 March this year also saw a drop of 3.36 percent to Rs 61,920.

