Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat valued at Rs 49,230; silver priced at Rs 61,100 per kilo

Below is the value of the yellow metal in major cities today, 29 January

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India touched Rs 49,230 on Saturday, 29 January, after a decrease of Rs 20 from yesterday’s purchasing value of Rs 49,250. The price of silver also decreased by Rs 900, falling to Rs 61,100 for one kilo.

The value of gold in India changes daily due to various factors such as excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Below is the value of the yellow metal in major cities today, 29 January -

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,140 while in Chennai, the purchasing price for the same quantity is Rs 45,330, according to the Good Returns website.

Looking at the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams is being sold at Rs 49,230 in Mumbai and Rs 49,240 in Kolkata. In Chennai, the same quantity is valued at Rs 49,450 whereas in Delhi, it is being traded at Rs 49,240.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 45,000, whereas in Jaipur it is being sold at Rs 45,140. The same quantity of 24-carat is being sold at Rs 49,100 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat of the yellow metal is valued at Rs 49,270 in Ahmedabad and Rs 48,890 in Jaipur, respectively.

In Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,000, while the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,100.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 22-carat of the yellow metal is being traded at Rs 46,090 while the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 49,090. In Coimbatore, 22-carat of the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 45,300 for 10 grams. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,450.

According to the updated data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, which are due to mature on 4 February this year, fell by 0.48 percent to Rs 47,678. Silver futures, which will mature on 4 March, also saw a drop of 1.36 percent to Rs 61,100.

