Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat valued at Rs 49,090; silver reaches Rs 61,000 per kilo

Gold futures rose by 0.07 per cent to Rs 47,616 and silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.08 percent to Rs 61,080, according to Multi Commodity Exchange data

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 31 January, in the country is Rs 49,090, marking no change from yesterday’s purchasing price. Today, the procuring rate of silver is Rs 61,000 for one kilo, a decline of Rs 200 from yesterday’s buying price of Rs 61,200.

Due to several factors including excise duty, state taxes and making charges, gold price changes every day. Below is the gold price in major Indian cities for today:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, is priced at Rs 45,000. In Chennai, for the same quantity, 22-carat gold is being traded for Rs 45,330, respectively.

Coming to 24-carat gold, the precious yellow metal is being bought and sold in the national capital and financial capital at Rs 49,100, while in Mumbai it is valued at Rs 49,090 for 10 grams. In Kolkata and Chennai, the much in demand metal is priced at Rs 49,100 and Rs 49,450, today.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, the procuring price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams currently stands at Rs 45,100 and Rs 45,040. For 24-carat purity, the rate of 10 grams in Ahmedabad is priced at Rs 49,130. However, in Jaipur, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 48,810.

In Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 45,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, is being sold at Rs 49,100. In Pune, 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,100 for 10 grams.

Fresh data from Lucknow and Chandigarh shows that 10 grams of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 45,100. Meanwhile, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,700 in the above cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, rose by 0.07 percent to Rs 47,616. Silver futures, that are set to mature on 4 March, also witnessed a rise of 0.08 percent to Rs 61,080.

