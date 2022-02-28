Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 50,560; silver at Rs 64,100 per kilo

Due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal differs daily

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 28 February, is currently priced at Rs 50,560, marking a decrease of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 50,570. One kilo of silver, witnessed a rise of Rs 100 from yesterday’s procuring value of Rs 64,000 and is currently valued at Rs 64,100.

Due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal differs daily. Below are the recent gold rates from few Indian cities on the last day of this month:

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,340, as per the Good Returns website. In the city of Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal currently stands at Rs 47,370, today.

If we look at the prices of 24-carat gold, in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of the metal is being bought and sold at Rs 50,560. However, in Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,690.

In Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,340. Similarly, in Mysore, Visakhapatnam and Mangaluru, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 46,340. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being vended for Rs 50,560 in all the above cities.

In Pune, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is traded at Rs 46,440, Rs 46,370 and Rs 46,390, respectively. The same quantity, 24-carat purity is being supplied in the above three cities at Rs 50,640, Rs 50,540 and Rs 50,590, respectively.

In Nagpur, Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,370, Rs 46,440 and Rs 46,390, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,540, Rs 51,710 and Rs 50,590.

Updates from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, gained by 1.60 percent and reached Rs 51,027.00. Silver futures also rose by 1.80 percent and stood at Rs 66,072.00.

