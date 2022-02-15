Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 50,510; silver at Rs 63,800 per kilo

Due to factors such as excise duty, making charges and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal varies daily across cities

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country reached Rs 50,510 today, 15 February after witnessing a decline of Rs 550 from yesterday’s selling rate that was Rs 51,060. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 63,800, following a rise of Rs 800 from yesterday’s vending price of Rs 63,000.

Due to factors such as excise duty, making charges and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal varies daily across cities. Below are the current gold rates from some popular Indian cities:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 46,300. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the much-in-demand metal is being bought and sold at Rs 46,950 for 10 grams.

Coming to the value of 24-carat gold, 10 grams in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 50,510. However, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,220.

In Vijayawada, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold currently stands at Rs 46,300. Additionally, in regions including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,300 as well. Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,510 in all the above cities.

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained for Rs 46,250 and Rs 46,300, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 50,450 and Rs 50,510 in the above cities.

Coming to Chandigarh and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,300 and Rs 46,400, respectively. Similarly, 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,300 and Rs 50,600 for 10 grams.

Updated figures from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, increased by 0.58 percent and currently stand at Rs 50,205. Meanwhile, silver futures also observed a rise of 0.54 percent and reached Rs 64,583.

