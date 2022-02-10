Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat traded at Rs 49,690; silver at Rs 62,560 per kilo

According to MCX, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, rose by 0.50 percent and stands at Rs 48,670 and silver futures, set to mature on 4 March, 2022, saw a rise of 0.57 percent, increasing to Rs 62,724

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 49,690 today, 10 February after witnessing a rise of Rs 160 from yesterday’s purchasing rate Rs 48,530. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 62,560 following an increase of Rs 660 from yesterday’s selling value Rs 61,900.

Due to many factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the rate of the much-in-demand metal differs across several cities. Here are the gold rates from few Indian cities for 10 February, 2022:

In Mumbai and Kolkata, ten grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 54,550, as per the Good Returns website. While in Chennai and New Delhi, the 10 grams of 22-carat purity is priced at Rs 45,780 and Rs 45,410, respectively.

Coming to the price of 24-carat gold, in New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of it is being purchased at Rs 49,540. While, the same quantity of 24-carat purity in Chennai and Mumbai is valued at Rs 49,950 and Rs 49,690.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,550. However, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 49,690 in the above cities.

In Patna, Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 45,360, Rs 45,550, Rs 46,110, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 49,510, Rs 49,690 and Rs 49,210 in the above respective cities.

In Nashik and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,360 and Rs 45,550. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,510 and Rs 49,690.

