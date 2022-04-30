Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,960; silver at Rs 64,000 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures increased by 0.97 per cent to Rs 51,760.00 and silver futures fell 0.64 per cent to reach Rs 63,505.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is valued at Rs 52,960, today, 30 April, after witnessing a rise of Rs 590 from yesterday. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 64,000, following a rise of Rs 200 from yesterday’s price of Rs 63,800.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below are the gold charges from a few Indian cities this Saturday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,550 according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being obtained at Rs 48,970 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is valued at Rs 52,960. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 53,420 today.

In Surat and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,600 and Rs 48,700, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 53,060 in Surat and Rs 53,110 in Jaipur.

In Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,550 today. In Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Mysore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being obtained at Rs 48,550. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,960 in all the above regions.

Furthermore, in Coimbatore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,970 and Rs 48,610, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 53,420 in Coimbatore and Rs 53,010 in Patna.

In Chandigarh and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,700 and Rs 48,610, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 53,110 in Chandigarh and Rs 53,010 in Nashik.

The latest figures from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.97 percent to Rs 51,760.00. Silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.64 percent to reach Rs 63,505.00.

