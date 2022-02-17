Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,400; silver valued at Rs 63,000 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, decreased by 0.06 percent to Rs 49,5809.00 and silver futures observed a fall of 0.42 percent to settle at Rs 63,036.00

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India currently stands at Rs 50,400 today, 17 February, 2022. This change in rate took place after a fall of Rs 220 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 50,620. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 63,000, with no change in its selling rate from the previous day.

Due to factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes, the rate of the much in demand metal differs daily across the country. Below are the current gold rates from few Indian cities on 17 February:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,200, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai for 10 grams, the precious yellow metal is being bought and sold for Rs 46,650.

Looking into the rate of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai currently stands at Rs 50,400. Additionally, in Chennai and New Delhi, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 50,850 and Rs 50,630, respectively.

In regions such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,200. Likewise, in Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar and Visakhapatnam, 22-carat purity of the same quantity is being procured at Rs 46,200 as well. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,400 in all these regions.

Coming to Patna, Nagpur and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,150, today. Similarly, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,560. In Lucknow Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 46,190. Furthermore, 24-carat purity of the same quantity is being traded at Rs 50,390 in both the northern cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) website shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, decreased by 0.06 percent to Rs 49,5809.00. While, Silver futures also observed a fall of 0.42 percent to settle at Rs 63,036.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.