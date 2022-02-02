Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 48,980; silver reaches Rs 62,000 per kilo

Due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty, gold price differs every day across the country

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 2 February, reached Rs 48,980 in India. This fall in rate comes after a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday’s procuring price that was Rs 48,990. Coming to silver, the selling price of one kilo is Rs 62,000 today, after an increase of Rs 700 from yesterday’s buying price that was Rs 61,300.

Below is the gold price in few popular Indian cities for today:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is priced at Rs 44,900. On the other hand, in Chennai, 22-carat gold is being traded for Rs 45,320, for the same quantity respectively.

Coming to 24-carat gold, the precious yellow metal is currently being traded for 10 grams in New Delhi and Mumbai for Rs 48,980. Meanwhile, the much-in-demand metal is being bought and sold in Kolkata and Chennai, for Rs 49,090 and Rs 49,440, for 10 grams, respectively.

In Nashik and Mysore, the obtaining price of 22-carat gold currently touched Rs 44,850 and Rs 44,900 for 10 grams. For 24-carat purity, 10 grams is valued at Rs 48,980 in both the cities, today.

Then in Bengaluru, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 44,900 and in Pune, it is being purchased at Rs 44,850. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Kerala, is being vended at Rs 48,980.

Revised data from Patna, Coimbatore and Surat reveals that 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 44,850, Rs 45,320 and Rs 45,000, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,980, Rs 49,440 and Rs 49,070 in the above cities.

Recent figures from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) show that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, fell by 0.29 percent and reached Rs 47,774. Silver futures also saw a fall of 0.01 percent and stood at Rs 61,353.