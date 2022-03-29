Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,310; silver priced at Rs 68,400 per kilo

Due to factors like making charges, excise duties and state taxes, the value of the yellow metal fluctuates daily. Here are the gold prices from a few Indian cities for today:

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country today, 29 March, stands at Rs 52,310, after a fall of Rs 280 from yesterday’s value of Rs 52,590. One kilo of silver is valued at Rs 68,400 today, after a decline of Rs 500 from yesterday's rate of Rs 68,900.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 47,950. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 48,160 in Chennai today.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 52,310 in Kolkata and Mumbai. Meanwhile, in Chennai and New Delhi, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,650 and Rs 52,550, respectively.

In Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Vishakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,950, presently. Likewise, in Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also priced at Rs 47,950. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being sold at Rs 52,310.

In Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,050 and Rs 47,980, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,400 in Pune and Rs 52,340 in Vadodara.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,100 and Rs 48,160 today. Furthermore, the same quantity of 24-carat of the valuable metal is being obtained at Rs 52,450 in Jaipur and Rs 52,550 in Coimbatore.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, fell by 0.47 percent to Rs 51,330.00. Silver futures also witnessed a decline of 0.30 percent and settled at Rs 67,898.00.

