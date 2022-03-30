Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,100; silver trades at Rs 68,000 per kilo

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,750, according to the Good Returns website.

In India, the trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 30 March, stands at Rs 52,100, after a drop of Rs 210 from yesterday’s value. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 68,000, falling Rs 400 from yesterday's selling rate of Rs 68,400.

Owing to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty, the value of the precious yellow metal alters daily. Here are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Wednesday:

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,750, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 47,930 in Chennai today.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is priced at Rs 52,100 in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 52,290 in Chennai today.

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 47,900 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,350 in Chandigarh and Rs 52,150 in Surat.

In Mysore, Mangalore and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,750, today. Similarly, in Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also valued at Rs 47,750. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,100 in all the above areas today.

In Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,900 and Rs 47,930, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 52,350 in Jaipur and Rs 52,290 in Madurai.

Furthermore, in Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,820 and Rs 47,800 today. Additionally, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,170 in Pune and Rs 52,150 in Ahmedabad.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose 0.42 percent to Rs 51,504.00. Silver futures also gained 0.25 percent to reach Rs 67,116.00.