Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,110; silver at Rs 65,000 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures dropped by 2.47 percent to Rs 50,270.00 and silver futures slid by 3 percent and currently stands at Rs 64,050.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 26 February, 2022, stands at Rs 51,110 in India followed by a decrease of Rs 440 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,550. One kilo of silver, which saw a drop of Rs 1,000 from yesterday’s procuring value of Rs 66,000, is priced at Rs 65,000.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors such as state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here are the recent gold rates from a few cities across the country:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 46,850. Whereas in New Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being obtained for Rs 47,260 and Rs 48,010, respectively.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata 10 grams of it is valued at Rs 51,110. However, in Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold for Rs 52,370.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,990. In Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 45,990. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat of the much-in-demand metal is being procured for Rs 50,180 in the above cities.

In other places like Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,850. In cities such as Vijayawada, Mangalore, and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being sold at the same price of Rs 46,850. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 51,110 in all the above areas.

Coming to Pune, Patna and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,900. While, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 51,200 in the above three cities.

In Jaipur, Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,880, Rs 46,950, Rs 48,010, respectively. Whereas, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,190, Rs 51,250 and Rs 52,370.

A fresh list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, dropped by 2.47 percent to Rs 50,270.00. Silver futures also slid by 3 percent and currently stands at Rs 64,050.00.

