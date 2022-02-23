Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 50,460; silver at Rs 64,400 per kilo

If we look into 24-carat purity rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 50,460

The procuring value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 50,460, today, 23 February. The gold rate witnessed a rise of Rs 410 from yesterday’s vending price that was Rs 50,050. One kilo of silver is being traded for Rs 64,400 after an increase of Rs 400 from yesterday's purchasing price of Rs 64,000.

The price of the much-in-demand metal varies everyday owing to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Below are the recent gold rates from a few Indian cities:

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,250, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being obtained at Rs 47,620.

If we look into 24-carat purity rates, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 50,460. The same quantity of 24-carat gold in Chennai is being traded at Rs 52,000.

In Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,250. In Vijayawada, Nagpur and Mangalore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also priced at Rs 46,250. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,460 in all the above cities.

Coming to Nashik, Patna and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vented at Rs 46,150. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,350 in the above cities.

In Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 46,200. The same amount of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 50,400 in the above respective cities.

Updated statistics from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) show that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, decreased by 0.29 percent to Rs 50,182.00. Silver futures also witnessed a drop by 0.23 percent and currently stands at Rs 64,197.00.

