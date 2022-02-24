Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 50,180; silver at Rs 64,300 per kilo

A reviewed analysis from the MCX revealed that gold futures improved by 0.12 percent to Rs 50,389.00 and silver futures also saw an upsurge by 0.35 percent and settled at Rs 64,570.00

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country is Rs 50,180 today, 24 February after a fall of Rs 280 from yesterday’s procuring value of Rs 50,460. One kilo of silver is being traded for Rs 64,300 after a decline of Rs 100 from yesterday's price of Rs 64,400.

Due to aspects like state taxes, making charges and excise duty, the rate of the yellow metal changes daily. Below are the updated gold rates from a few Indian cities:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat purity in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 46,000. In Chennai and New Delhi, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being obtained at Rs 47,350 and Rs 46,260, respectively.

If we look into 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being acquired at Rs 50,180. While, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 51,660.

In Mysore, Visakhapatnam and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,000. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat of the same quantity of gold is also priced at Rs 46,000. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above cities is being vended at Rs 50,180.

Coming to Pune, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 45,950, Rs 46,150 and Rs 45,990, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,130 in Pune, Rs 50,330 in Vadodara and Rs 50,150 in Ahmedabad.

Moreover, in Jaipur, Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,160, Rs 46,150 and Rs 47,350, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,340, Rs 50,330 and Rs 51,660 in the above respective cities.

A reviewed analysis from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) revealed that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, improved by 0.12 percent to Rs 50,389.00. While, Silver futures also witnessed an upsurge by 0.35 percent and settled at Rs 64,570.00.

