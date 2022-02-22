Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 50,050; silver at Rs 64,000 per kilo

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to important factors including state taxes, making charges and excise duty

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 50,050 today, 22 February. The gold rate saw a fall of Rs 130 from yesterday’s selling value that was Rs 50,180. One kilo of silver is being sold for Rs 64,000 with no change in its amount from yesterday's selling rate.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily due to important factors including state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here are the recent gold rates from few Indian cities on 22 February:

As per the Good Returns website, in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,900. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 47,270.

If we look into the 24-carat purity rates, 10 grams of it in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 50,050. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is traded at Rs 51,570 in Chennai.

In places like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,900. While, in Mysore, Mangalore and Vijayawada, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 45,900. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the above regions is being obtained at Rs 50,050.

Looking into Pune, Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,050. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 50,150 in Pune and Vadodara, while in Lucknow, 10 grams of 24-carat is priced at Rs 50,200.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,000 and Rs 46,050, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 50,150 and Rs 50,200 in the above respective cities.

Fresh data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, increased by 0.76 percent to Rs 50,460.00. While, Silver futures also witnessed a rise by 1.10 percent and stands at Rs 64,289.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.