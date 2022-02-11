Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 49,970; silver at Rs 62,700 per kilo

The price of gold differs across several cities due to factors such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 49,970 today, 11 February after witnessing a rise of Rs 280 from yesterday’s procuring rate of Rs 49,690. One kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 62,700 following an increase of Rs 140 from yesterday’s vending value Rs 62,560.

The price of gold differs across several cities due to factors such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below are the gold rates from few Indian cities for 11 February:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold for Rs 45,800. While in Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is priced at Rs 46,010.

Coming to the rate of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it, in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, is being purchased at Rs 49,970. However, the same quantity of 24-carat purity in Chennai is valued at Rs 50,200.

In Vijayawada, Mangalore, Mysore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,800. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 49,970 in the above cities while in Bhubaneswar, it is being traded at Rs 50,170.

Meanwhile, in Patna, Nagpur, Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 45,760. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 49,900 in the above respective cities, whereas in Vadodara, it is being bought for Rs 49,700.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,750 and Rs 46,400. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,300 and Rs 49,400.

An updated chart from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, grew by 0.63 percent and gained Rs 48,967. While, silver futures also observed a rise of 0.86 percent, reaching Rs 63,225; they are set to mature on 4 March, 2022.

