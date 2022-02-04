Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 49,650; silver touches Rs 61,400 per kilo

Gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, rose by 0.07 per cent and stood at Rs 47,950 and, silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.43 per cent, gaining to Rs 60,991, according to the MCX.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,650 in India today, 4 February, after observing a rise of Rs 670 from yesterday’s purchasing rate that was Rs 48,980. Likewise, one kilo of silver is priced at Rs 61,400 today, after a fall of Rs 100 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 61,500.

Due to factors including making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the precious yellow metal varies daily across various cities. Below is the gold rate of a few Indian cities for today:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 45,100. For the same quantity in Mumbai, 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 45,500 and in Chennai, the much-in-demand metal is being sold for Rs 45,360 for 10 grams.

Coming to 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it in the New Delhi and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 49,050 and Rs 49,650, respectively. Whereas for the same quantity, the precious yellow metal in Chennai and Kolkata is being priced at Rs 49,490 and Rs 49,200, today.

In Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being vended at Rs 45,100. The same quantity of 24-carat gold in the above-mentioned popular regions is being sold at Rs 49,200.

Coming to Patna and Nagpur, the vending price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold reached Rs 45,050 and Rs 45,500, today. Meanwhile, for 24-carat purity, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 49,050 in Patna and Rs 49,650 in Nagpur, today.

Revised update from Madurai and Coimbatore show that 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,360. In Chandigarh, the same quantity is valued at Rs 45,610. Moreover, 24-carat gold in Madurai and Coimbatore is being obtained at Rs 49,490 while in Chandigarh, it is being sold at Rs 48,520.

Updated figures from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) show that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, rose by 0.07 percent and stood at Rs 47,950. Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.43 percent, gaining to Rs 60,991.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.