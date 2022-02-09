Gold Price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 49,530; silver at Rs 61,900 per kilo

Gold price changes everyday across the world owing to factors including excise duty, state taxes and making charges

The trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India reached Rs 49,530 after witnessing a rise of Rs 280 from yesterday's selling price Rs 49,250. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 61,900 after a rise of Rs 300 from yesterday’s procuring rate Rs 61,600.

Gold price changes everyday due to factors including excise duty, state taxes and making charges. Below is the gold rate for today in some of the Indian cities:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai stands at Rs 45,400. The same quantity of 22-carat purity in Chennai is priced at Rs 45,590.

Coming to the rate of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 49,530. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,740.

In Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,100, Rs 45,420 and Rs 45,350, respectively. For the same amount, 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,200 in Lucknow, Rs 49,550 in Ahmedabad and Rs 49,100 in Jaipur.

Coming to Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat of the precious metal is valued at Rs 45,400 and Rs 46,100. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 49,530 and Rs 49,200 in the above two cities.

In Bengaluru, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 45,400. For the same amount, 24-carat of the much-in-demand metal is being sold at Rs 49,530 in these three cities.

A fresh data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, increased by 0.41 per cent and stands at Rs 48,426. Silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.54 per cent to touch Rs 62,370 and are set to mature on 4 March, 2022.

