Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 48,980; silver touches Rs 60,900 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 1 February, 2022, touched Rs 48,980, after a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday’s purchasing price that was Rs 48,990. On the other hand, the selling price of silver is Rs 60,900 for one kilo, marking a decline of Rs 400 from yesterday’s purchasing price that was Rs 61,300.

Owing to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges, the value of the yellow metal differs daily in different parts of the country. Here is the gold price in major Indian cities for today:

In Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,900, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, for the same quantity, 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 45,260, respectively.

Coming to 24-carat gold, the much-in-demand metal is currently being traded in Mumbai and New Delhi for Rs 48,980 for 10 grams. The precious yellow metal is being vended in Kolkata and Chennai, for Rs 49,090 and Rs 49,380, respectively.

In Pune and Vadodara, the acquiring price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams currently touches Rs 44,850 and Rs 44,900. For 24-carat purity, the price of 10 grams is rated at Rs 48,980 in both the cities.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 44,900. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala, is being retailed at Rs 48,980.

Updated data from Jaipur, Lucknow and Surat reveals that 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,040, Rs 45,600 and Rs 45,000. Meanwhile, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,810, Rs 48,510 and Rs 49,070 in the above cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) numbers show that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, rose by 0.05 percent to Rs 47,651. Meanwhile, silver futures, that are set to mature on 4 March, 2022, also observed a gain of 0.05 percent to reach Rs 61,008.

