Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 53,460; silver sold at Rs 68,800 per kilo

Today, 13 April, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold in India for Rs 53,460, marking an increase of Rs 10 from yesterday's value. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 68,800 today, rising by Rs 1,000 from yesterday's price of Rs 67,800.

Gold prices fluctuate on a daily basis as a result of factors such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. The following are the gold charges from a few Indian regions this Wednesday:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,010 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same quantity of the valuable yellow metal can be purchased for Rs 49,480.

Looking at 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the yellow metal costs Rs 53,460 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold in Chennai for Rs 54,010.

In Patna, Nashik, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 49,110. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 53,560 in the three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 49,010 in Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The same amount of 22-carat purity can be acquired for Rs 49,010 in Mysore, Vishakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar. Ten grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 53,460 in all of the above-mentioned regions.

Furthermore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be acquired in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh for Rs 49,160. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 53,610 in these cities.

In Ahmedabad and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,090. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 53,540 in these two western cities.

According to the most recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which are due to mature on 3 June this year, rose 0.04 percent to Rs 52,900.00. Silver futures also increased 0.21 percent to Rs 68,968.00.