Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 53,450; silver sold at Rs 68,100 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, is priced at Rs 49,000

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 12 April, is being sold at Rs 53,450, witnessing a rise of Rs 430 from yesterday’s value. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 68,100, up by Rs 400 from yesterday’s price of Rs 67,700.

Due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal differs daily. Below are the gold charges from a few Indian cities this Tuesday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, is priced at Rs 49,000. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 49,560 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is priced at Rs 53,450. In Chennai, the same quantity of the 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,060 today.

In Coimbatore and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 49,560 and Rs 48,700, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,060 in Coimbatore and Rs 53,120 in Nagpur.

In Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,000 today. In Mysore, Vishakhapatnam and Mangalore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 49,000. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,450 in all the above regions.

Furthermore, in Jaipur and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,750 and Rs 48,700, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity currently stands at Rs 53,170 in Jaipur and Rs 53,120 in Patna.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,750 and Rs 48,700, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is now available at Rs 53,170 in Chandigarh and Rs 53,120 in Nashik.

The latest data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.61 percent to Rs 52,497.00. Silver futures also observed a rise of 1.17 percent to reach Rs 68,080.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.