Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,810; silver reaches Rs 74,700 per kilo

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India reached Rs 52,810 today, 14 March, after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling rate of Rs 52,800. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 74,700, following a whooping rise of Rs 4,400 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 70,300.

Due to several factors like excise duties, making charges and state taxes, the price of gold fluctuates daily in major cities. Below are the current gold charges from some Indian cities:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,410, according to the Good Returns website. The much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 48,950 for 10 grams in Chennai.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 52,810. However, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 53,400.

In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold currently stands at Rs 48,410. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, the same quantity of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,410 as well. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,810 in all the above regions.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,460, Rs 48,490 and Rs 48,450, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,860 in Pune, Rs 52,890 in Vadodara and Rs 52,850 in Ahmedabad, today.

Coming to Coimbatore, Chandigarh and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,950, Rs 48,560 and Rs 48,460, separately. Similarly, 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 53,400 in Coimbatore, Rs 52,960 in Chandigarh and Rs 52,860 in Patna for 10 grams.

Updated data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, dropped by 0.25 percent and currently stand at Rs 52,745.00. Silver futures also witnessed a fall by 0.52 percent and currently stand at Rs 70,001.00.

