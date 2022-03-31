Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,970; silver settles at Rs 67,400 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures dipped 0.34 per cent to Rs 51,600.00 and silver futures also declined 0.88 per cent to settle at Rs 66,812.00

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 31 March, is Rs 51,970, after a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s value. One kilo of silver stands at Rs 67,400, falling a staggering Rs 4,700 from yesterday's rate of Rs 72,100.

The price of the yellow metal alters daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Thursday:

According to the Good Returns website, in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,640. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,910 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal is priced at Rs 51,970 in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,270, today.

In Coimbatore and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,910. The same quantity of 24-carat purity stands Rs 52,270, today in both the southern cities.

In Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,640, today. Likewise, in Bhubaneshwar, Mangalore and Vishakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 47,640. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 51,970 in all the above regions.

In Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,690 and Rs 47,670, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is currently valued at Rs 52,020 in Patna and Rs 52,050 in Surat.

In Chandigarh and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,790 and Rs 47,690 today. Additionally, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,120 in Chandigarh and Rs 52,020 in Nashik.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, dipped 0.34 percent to Rs 51,600.00. Silver futures also declined 0.88 percent to settle at Rs 66,812.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.