Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,600; silver at Rs 67,900 per kilo

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 51,600 today, 17 March, after a fall of Rs 330 from yesterday’s rate of Rs 51,930. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being procured at Rs 67,900, marking a decline of Rs 1,100 from yesterday’s price of Rs 69,000.

Owing to factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes, the value of the much in demand metal changes daily. Here are the recent gold rates from few Indian cities on 17 March:

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,300, according to the Good Returns website. In Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,920 today.

If we look at the rate of 24-carat purity in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of it is being procured at Rs 51,600. The same quantity of 24-carat gold in Chennai is being sold at Rs 52,280, today.

In Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,300. Likewise, in Vijayawada, Mysore and Visakhapatnam, 22-carat purity of the same quantity stands at at Rs 47,300 today. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being bought at Rs 51,600 in all these above areas.

Coming to Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,350 and Rs 47,360, today. Similarly, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,650 and Rs 51,660 in the two western cities.

Furthermore, in Jaipur, Nagpur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 37,450 Rs 47,380 and Rs 47,920, respectively. Moreover, 24-carat purity of the same quantity stands at Rs 51,750, Rs 51,680 and Rs 52,280 in the three cities.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, increased by 0.90 percent to Rs 51,605.00. Silver futures also surged by 1.75 percent to reach Rs 68,480.00.

