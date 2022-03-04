Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,590; silver rises to Rs 68,000 per kilo

Due to factors like excise duties, making charges and state taxes, the rate of the much in demand metal varies

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 4 March, is priced at Rs 51,590 after a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,600. One kilo of silver is currently valued at Rs 68,000 today, marking a rise of Rs 700 from yesterday’s price of Rs 67,300.

Due to factors like excise duties, making charges and state taxes, the rate of the much in demand metal varies daily. Below is the recent gold rate from few Indian cities on 4 March:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata for Rs 47,290. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 48,460, today.

Ten grams of the 24-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 51,590. The same quantity of 24-carat gold in Chennai is currently priced at Rs 52,840 today.

In regions such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 47,290. In Mysore, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 47,290, today. The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,590 in all the above-mentioned regions.

Coming to cities such as Ahmedabad, Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,370, Rs 47,340 and Rs 47,310, respectively. Moreover, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 51,670 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,640 in Pune. In Vadodara, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,660, today.

Similarly, in Jaipur, Coimbatore and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 47,440, Rs 48,460 and Rs 47,340, separately. Also, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 51,740, Rs 52,840 and Rs 51,640 in the above three metropolises.

Recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, increased by 0.39 percent to Rs 51,974.00. Additionally, silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.46 percent and currently stands at Rs 68,214.00.

