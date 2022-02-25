Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,560; silver at Rs 66,100 per kilo

Owing to factors including excise duty, making charges and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal changes every day

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India is being sold at Rs 51,560 today, 25 February. The gold price saw a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s obtaining value of Rs 51,550. One kilo of silver is being procured for Rs 66,100 after a rise of Rs 100 from yesterday's selling price which was Rs 66,000.

Owing to factors including excise duty, making charges and state taxes, the price of the yellow metal changes every day. Below are the revised gold rates from a few Indian cities:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 47,260, as per the Good Returns website. In Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being obtained at Rs 49,520.

If we look into 24-carat gold rates, in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of it is being traded at Rs 51,560. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,020.

In Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,260. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, the same quantity of 22-carat gold is also priced at Rs 47,260. 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above cities is being procured at Rs 51,560.

In other cities such as Patna, Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,310, Rs 47,380 and Rs 47,330, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,610 in Patna, Rs 51,680 in Nagpur and Rs 51,660 in Chandigarh.

In Jaipur, Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 47,310, Rs 47,330 and Rs 49,520, respectively. However, the same amount of 24-carat purity in the above respective cities is being traded at Rs 51,610, Rs 51,660 and Rs 54,020.

A revised data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, this year, rose by 2.28 percent to Rs 51.530.00. While, Silver futures also observed a gain by 2.29 percent and settled at Rs 66.064.00.

