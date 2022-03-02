Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,940; silver rises to Rs 67,200 per kilo

The price of the yellow metal fluctuates every day owing to aspects such as making charges, excise duties and state taxes

The selling price of 24-carat gold today, 2 March, stands at Rs 50,940 in India after a decrease of Rs 10 from yesterday’s marketing price of Rs 50,950. One the other hand, one kilo of silver, currently stands at Rs 67,200 after surging Rs 2,200 yesterday’s procuring rate of Rs 65,000.

The price of the yellow metal fluctuates every day owing to aspects such as making charges, excise duties and state taxes. Below are the recent gold rates from few Indian cities on 2 March:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold for Rs 46,690, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal in Chennai is being procured for Rs 47,870, today.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is valued at Rs 50,940 in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata. However, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 52,220 today.

In Kerala, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,690. Even in cities such as Mysore, Vijayawada and Mangaluru, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 46,690. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being procured for Rs 50,950 in all the above-mentioned areas.

Coming to Patna, Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 46,810, Rs 46,740 and Rs 46,840, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 51,120 in Patna, Rs 50,990 in Nagpur and Rs 51,040 in Chandigarh, today.

In Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,640, Rs 46,840 and Rs 47,870, respectively. Whereas, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,890, Rs 51,040 and Rs 52,220 in the three cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, this year, increased 0.10 percent to Rs 51,870.00. However, silver futures witnessed a drop of 0.39 percent and settled at Rs 67,916.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.