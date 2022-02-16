Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,630; silver sold at Rs 63,000 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 46,410. Whereas in Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 46,970 for 10 grams.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the country touched Rs 50,630 today, 16 February after observing a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 50,620. Meanwhile, one kilo of silver is priced at Rs 63,000, with no change from the previous day's selling rate.

The price of the yellow metal changes everyday because of important factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Here are the current gold rates from few popular Indian cities on 16 February:

Coming to the rate of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 50,630. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat gold currently stands at Rs 51,240.

In Mysore, Visakhapatnam and Mangaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,410. Furthermore, in regions such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat purity of the same quantity is being vended at Rs 46,410 as well. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,620 in all the above regions.

Likewise, in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured for Rs 46,390, Rs 46,760 and Rs 46,410, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,590, Rs 50,760 and Rs 50,630 in the above cities.

Coming to Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,610 and Rs 46,390, respectively. Similarly, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,430 and Rs 50,590 for 10 grams.

Updated data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, fell by 0.10 percent to Rs 49,377. Silver futures remained constant at Rs 62,992, with no loss or gain.

