Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,180; silver at Rs 64,000 per kilo

According to MCX, gold futures fell by 0.03 percent to Rs 50,099.00 and silver futures also slipped by 0.43 percent and settled at Rs 63,626.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 50,180 in India today, 21 February, after observing a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 50,190. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 64,000 with no change in its rate from yesterday's selling rate.

Due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty, the price of the precious yellow metal changes every day. Below are the recent gold rates from few Indian cities on 21 February:

In Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,990, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being procured at Rs 47,320.

If we look into the 24-carat purity rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi is bring purchased at Rs 50,180. However, in Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is bring bought and sold at Rs 51,620 today.

In Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,990. In Nagpur, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 45,990. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 50,180 in the above cities.

Coming to Nashik, Chandigarh, Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,140, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 50,240 in Nashik and Patna, while in Chandigarh, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,330.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,090 and Rs 47,320, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 50,290 and Rs 51,620 in the respective cities.

An updated list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, fell by 0.03 percent to Rs 50,099.00. While, Silver futures also slipped by 0.43 percent and settled at Rs 63,626.00.

