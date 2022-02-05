Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold priced at Rs 49,200, silver at Rs 61,000 per kilo

Gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, rose by 0.06 percent and stood at Rs 47,948 and silver futures, set to mature on 4 March, 2022, witnessed a rise of 0.20 percent, gaining to Rs 60,852, according to an updated list from MCX

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,200 in India today, 5 February, observing no change from yesterday's purchasing rate. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 61,000 today and also remains the same as yesterday’s selling price.

The price of precious yellow metal varies across various cities due to many factors such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below is the gold rate of a few Indian cities for today:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 45,100. The same quantity of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 45,420 in Chennai, according to Good Returns website.

Coming to the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being purchased for Rs 49,200 in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,450 in Chennai today.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 45,100.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 45,050. The same quantity of 22-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 45,010 in Ahmedabad.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,060 in Pune. In Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 49,100 and in Jaipur, the same quantity of 24-carat yellow metal is valued at Rs 48,900.

In Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,700 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,600. In Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat is being purchased at Rs 45,700, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,600.

