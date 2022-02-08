Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat at Rs 49,250; silver touches Rs 61,600 per kilo

Gold prices vary across the country owing to factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India reaches Rs 49,250 after witnessing a rise of Rs 50 from yesterday's rate that was Rs 49,200. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 61,600 after an increase of Rs 700 from yesterday’s selling rate that was Rs 60,900.

Owing to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges, gold price varies across various cities. Here is the gold rate today in some of the Indian cities:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 45,200. While, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is priced at Rs 45,390 in Chennai.

Coming to the rate of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being procured in Mumbai and New Delhi at Rs 49,250 and Rs 49,300. In Kolkata and Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,150 and Rs 49,520.

In Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 45,200. For the same amount, 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 49,300 in the above three cities.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,100. While, for the same quantity, 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 49,200 in Ahmedabad and Rs 48,950 in Jaipur. Coming to Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,250 and Rs 48,700. The same amount of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,200 and Rs 45,800.

In Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 45,100 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,100. In Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat is being purchased at Rs 45,200, while the same quantity of 24-carat is being sold at Rs 49,300.

As per the revised list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, 2022, increased by 0.65 percent and touched at Rs 48,235. Silver futures witnessed a rise of 1.96 percent to reach Rs 62,043, and are set to mature on 4 March, 2022.

