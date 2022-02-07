Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat at Rs 49,200; silver touches Rs 61,000 per kilo

Prices of gold varies across the country owing to factors such as making charges, state taxes and excise duty

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India is priced at Rs 49,200 today, 7 February. There has been no change in its rate from yesterday's selling value. One kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 61,000 today after witnessing a rise of Rs 100 from yesterday trading price that was Rs 60,900.

Due to many factors such as making charges, state taxes and excise duty, gold price varies across several cities. Here is the gold price from various cities for today:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 45,100. While, for the same quantity in Chennai, 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 45,420, respectively.

Coming to 24-carat gold, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being purchased in Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala for Rs 49,200, today. However, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being valued at Rs 49,550 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 45,700 and Rs 45,050. In Ahmedabad, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 45,010.

In Pune, ten grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 49,060. In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 49,110 and Rs 48,600. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,900 in Jaipur.

A revised data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that gold futures increased by 0.06 percent and currently stands at Rs 47,948 and is set to mature on 5 April, 2022. Silver futures also observed an upsurge of 0.20 percent, that has led to the gaining of Rs 60,852 and are set to mature on 4 March, 2022.

