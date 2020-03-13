Gold futures fall by Rs 353 to Rs 41,853 per 10 gram on weak global cues as participants cut down positions

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday fell by Rs 353 to Rs 41,853 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions tracking a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 353, or 0.84 percent, to Rs 41,853 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,338 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 432, or 1.01 percent, to Rs 42,391 per 10 gram in 996 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiments here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.17 percent lower at $1,587.60 per ounce in New York.

